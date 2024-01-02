LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.92

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $14.35. LSI Industries shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 299,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $407.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.76 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 38,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 227,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

