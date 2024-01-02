LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.92

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $14.35. LSI Industries shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 299,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $407.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.81.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 580.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

