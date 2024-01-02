Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.08

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $2.36. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 61,400 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LFT. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $121.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,658,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 75,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Articles

