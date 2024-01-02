Marblegate Acquisition (NASDAQ:GATE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 11,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Marblegate Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

Institutional Trading of Marblegate Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marblegate Acquisition during the first quarter worth $196,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

