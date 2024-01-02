Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.23

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.23 and traded as high as $21.33. Marten Transport shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 276,700 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $279.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

See Also

