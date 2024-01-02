Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.77

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.77 and traded as high as $9.52. Mercer International shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 172,600 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MERC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $630.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.22. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $470.82 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mercer International by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

