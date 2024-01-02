Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.77

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.77 and traded as high as $9.52. Mercer International shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 172,600 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MERC shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

The firm has a market cap of $630.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $470.82 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. On average, analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -14.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

