Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) versus Fubon Financial (OTCMKTS:FUISF) Financial Survey

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Free Report) and Fubon Financial (OTCMKTS:FUISF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Midwest and Fubon Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fubon Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Midwest presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 44.42%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Fubon Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

54.9% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Midwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Midwest and Fubon Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $30.05 million 3.36 $7.14 million ($2.50) -10.80 Fubon Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Midwest has higher revenue and earnings than Fubon Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and Fubon Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest -10.17% 44.85% 0.54% Fubon Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Midwest beats Fubon Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset/liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. As of December 21, 2023, Midwest Holding Inc. was taken private.

About Fubon Financial

Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. provides various financial services in Taiwan, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Bank Business, Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, Securities Business, and Others segments. The company primarily offers insurance products, including property, casualty, life, health, accident, fire, marine cargo, marine hull fishing vessel, motor, liability, engineering and nuclear, surety and credit, and personal and commercial multiple peril insurance, as well as typhoon, flood, and earthquake insurance products. It also provides retail and consumer, corporate, and investment banking services; brokerage services; margin lending; securities financing and refinancing, trading, underwriting, and transfer services; and investment and financial management, futures, and foreign currency and CNY services. In addition, the company offers deposits and loans, trust, financial bill, and credit card services; acts as a collection agent; invests in government bonds, stocks, short term bills, financial debentures, and other businesses; and issues stock warrants. Further, it engages in the venture capital, marketing management, creditor's rights management, IT software, equity and asset management, stadium management, and sports services, as well as invests in and manages real estate properties. Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1961 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

