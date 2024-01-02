Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.98

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.98 and traded as high as $69.79. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $69.15, with a volume of 47,000 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. Truist Financial lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $132.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.