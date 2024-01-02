Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.98

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.98 and traded as high as $69.79. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $69.15, with a volume of 47,000 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCRI. Truist Financial cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading

