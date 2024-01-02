Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX) Stock Price Down 1%

Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 7,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 5,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Motley Fool Next Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.07.

About Motley Fool Next Index ETF

The Motley Fool Next Index ETF (TMFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Next index, a market-cap-weighted index of mid- and small-cap US companies recommended by Motley Fools analysts and newsletters, excluding the 100 largest securities in the pool. TMFX was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by Motley Fool.

