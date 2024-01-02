Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,716,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,860,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

MSI stock opened at $313.09 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.00 and a 52 week high of $329.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

