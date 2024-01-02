Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 5,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 121,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10.

Get Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCAA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at about $4,423,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.