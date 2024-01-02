Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.56

Shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.56 and traded as high as $18.50. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

