Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) versus SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF) Critical Survey

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) and SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nano Dimension and SENSIO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Dimension $43.63 million 11.69 -$227.42 million ($0.55) -4.36 SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) N/A

SENSIO Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nano Dimension. Nano Dimension is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SENSIO Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Dimension -261.60% -12.60% -12.06% SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Nano Dimension shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of SENSIO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Nano Dimension shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nano Dimension and SENSIO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Dimension 0 0 0 0 N/A SENSIO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SENSIO Technologies beats Nano Dimension on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts. It also provides additive electronics robotics and control systems, which includes surface-mount-technology, an electronics assembly equipment for electronic components on Hi-PEDs and PCBs, catering to various manufacturing and volume requirements; and ink delivery systems controls electronics, software, and ink delivery systems for digital printing. In addition, the company offers software to provide engineers with the tools to bring precision and electrical parts from design-to-manufacturing, as well as sells various materials that are developed in-house. Nano Dimension Ltd. was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About SENSIO Technologies

SENSIO Technologies Inc. develops and markets stereoscopic technologies for consumer electronics, digital broadcasting, digital cinema, and semiconductor markets. It offers SENSIO Hi-Fi 3D that renders fidelity to the originally-captured images for 3D content delivered over cable, satellite, or the Internet; SENSIO 3D Encoder family solutions for encoding stereoscopic 3D signals into frame-compatible formats; and SENSIO 3D Decoder family solutions for decoding frame-compatible 3D formats. The company also provides SENSIO Autodetect that provides automatic format detection without the need for end-user intervention; and SENSIO Noise Reducer that is designed to remove video noises, including discrete cosine transfer artifacts and various random noises, as well as offers content solutions comprising 3DGO!, a 3D video-on-demand service. It has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

