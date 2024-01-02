NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.21

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.21 and traded as low as $0.74. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 924,400 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.25). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 102.44%. The firm had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 181.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.