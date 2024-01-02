NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.23

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.23 and traded as high as $14.94. NETGEAR shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 123,000 shares changing hands.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NETGEAR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

NETGEAR Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $431.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $183.85 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $83,454.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $83,454.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $25,280.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $679,608.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,274 shares of company stock valued at $254,123. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 309.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 512.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 627.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 138.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

