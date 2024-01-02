NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.23

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.23 and traded as high as $14.94. NETGEAR shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 123,000 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $431.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $197.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.85 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Westhead sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $73,640.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,845 shares in the company, valued at $693,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $73,640.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $25,280.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,608.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,274 shares of company stock worth $254,123. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at $983,070,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.



NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

