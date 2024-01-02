New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.63. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 67,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

Get New Providence Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPAB. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $537,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.