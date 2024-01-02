Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 208.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 225.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Nordson Trading Down 0.1 %

Nordson stock opened at $264.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.49. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $265.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

