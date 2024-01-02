North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.91

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as low as $5.81. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 140,000 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRT. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

