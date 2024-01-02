Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 1,412,400 shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 93,875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 34.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 99,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61,047 shares in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

