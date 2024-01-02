Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 1,412,400 shares.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.87.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
