Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 1,412,400 shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAK. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 94.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.