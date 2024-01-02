Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 1,412,400 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.87.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
