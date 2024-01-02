NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.67

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.67 and traded as low as C$5.10. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$5.16, with a volume of 1,030,565 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWH.UN shares. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Laurentian decreased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

