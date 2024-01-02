NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.2% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $495.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $470.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.83. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.34 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

