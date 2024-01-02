NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28,109.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $495.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $470.97 and a 200-day moving average of $453.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.34 and a 1 year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

