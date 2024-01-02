Olistico Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Olistico Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $170.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $170.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

