Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.28

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $3.57. Omeros shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 953,600 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omeros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Omeros Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter worth about $3,397,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

