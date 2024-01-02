Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.28

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $3.57. Omeros shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 953,600 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMER. StockNews.com cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omeros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Omeros Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Omeros

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

