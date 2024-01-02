Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OMC opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.