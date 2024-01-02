OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,000. Apple makes up about 1.2% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,247 shares of company stock valued at $48,956,737 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.54.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

