Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.38

Shares of Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $3.90. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 100 shares.

Orbia Advance Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Orbia Advance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

