Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,240.08

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,240.08 ($28.53) and traded as high as GBX 2,405 ($30.63). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,295 ($29.22), with a volume of 13,283 shares.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($39.48) to GBX 2,955 ($37.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,281 ($29.05).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,941.75%.
In other Oxford Instruments news, insider Neil A. P. Carson bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,021 ($25.74) per share, for a total transaction of £323,360 ($411,766.20). Insiders acquired 16,022 shares of company stock worth $32,381,009 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.
