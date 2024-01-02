Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Lawn

Park Lawn Stock Performance

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$38,260.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,130. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLC opened at C$19.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$677.67 million, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.11. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$15.67 and a 1 year high of C$29.15.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.91 million. Park Lawn had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.2379747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.77%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

