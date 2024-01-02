Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 67.3% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,714,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,860,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.8% in the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,206 shares of company stock valued at $17,335,013. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $140.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.