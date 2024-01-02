Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Paychex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 806.5% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $119.11 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

