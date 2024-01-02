Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.43

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.43 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 32.60 ($0.42). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 32.30 ($0.41), with a volume of 4,638,467 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Pendragon
Pendragon Stock Performance
Pendragon Company Profile
Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pendragon
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.