Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.43

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.43 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 32.60 ($0.42). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 32.30 ($0.41), with a volume of 4,638,467 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Pendragon Stock Performance

Pendragon Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £458.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,076.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

