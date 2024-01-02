PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.85

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $12.26. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 462,200 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFLT. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFLT

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $710.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 175.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,127,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after purchasing an additional 121,478 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 126,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 108,276 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.