PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Trading Up 60.5%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report) shares were up 60.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 23,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PointsBet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

PointsBet Stock Up 60.5 %

About PointsBet

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

