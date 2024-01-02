Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after acquiring an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,292 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $398.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $296.89 and a 12-month high of $423.97.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.82.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

