Powers Advisory Group LLC Sells 261 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $99.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $396.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.