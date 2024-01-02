Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.79

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.79 and traded as high as $33.54. Primoris Services shares last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 215,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $120,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $120,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $123,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,606.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,752. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

