Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.79

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.79 and traded as high as $33.54. Primoris Services shares last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 215,400 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.35%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $154,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $123,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,606.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lee King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $154,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,752 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.