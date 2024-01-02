Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.79

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.79 and traded as high as $33.54. Primoris Services shares last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 215,400 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Primoris Services
Primoris Services Stock Performance
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.35%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.
Primoris Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director David Lee King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $154,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $123,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,606.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lee King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $154,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,752 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Primoris Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
