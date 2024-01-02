Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EQT were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

EQT stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

