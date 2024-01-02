Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 46.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,830,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,518,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,477,000 after purchasing an additional 726,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Welltower Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.