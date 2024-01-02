Private Trust Co. NA Has $30,000 Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,764. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

