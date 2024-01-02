Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $31,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of XSMO opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

