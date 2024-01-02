Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,771,000.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Stock Performance

QDPL stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $33.68.

About Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

