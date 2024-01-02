Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $891,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ELF opened at $144.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $153.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $179,532.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,650,846.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $179,532.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,650,846.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $646,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,014,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

