Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,087 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after acquiring an additional 536,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,044,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,461,000 after acquiring an additional 214,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,186,000 after acquiring an additional 143,107 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 425,269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,279,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,206 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.91%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

